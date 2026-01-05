Kanimozhi Birthday Video Sparks Power Play Buzz Within DMK

DMK's parliamentary party chief and head of the party's manifesto committee for the assembly elections, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, is keen to contest the coming elections to the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, sources in the party have indicated.

The release of a slick political video projecting her as a "leader of the people" released on her birthday on Thursday has set off intense chatter within political circles about Kanimozhi's ambitions and desire to assert herself in state politics.

Sources say the timing and messaging of the video are being viewed as a clear assertion of Kanimozhi's political space within the DMK, particularly at a time when Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, is widely seen as the party's future leader.

Kanimozhi, a two-time Member of Parliament from Thoothukudi, currently holds key organisational roles.

She is the head of the DMK's manifesto committee and also serves as the leader of the party's parliamentary group in the Lok Sabha.

Over the years, she has emerged as one of the most prominent national faces of the DMK, known for her articulation of the party's ideology and her outreach beyond Tamil Nadu.

According to party sources, Kanimozhi may be keen to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, a move that would mark a significant shift in her political trajectory which, so far, has largely been centred on parliamentary politics. If she does enter the assembly poll fray, it could potentially alter the internal balance of power within the party. She is seen as a threat to Udhayanidhi Stalin's succession.



The birthday video, which celebrates her political journey and mass appeal, is being interpreted by observers as more than a routine tribute. Many see it as a subtle challenge to the dominant narrative projecting Udhayanidhi Stalin as the natural successor to Chief Minister Stalin.

Kanimozhi, the daughter of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and sister to Chief Minister Stalin, has long been an influential but understated figure in the party. The latest developments, however, suggest a more visible assertion of her leadership ambitions.

For now, DMK insiders stress that all major decisions, including leadership projection and candidate selection for the 2026 polls, rest with the Chief Minister. Whether the video marks the beginning of a larger realignment within the DMK or remains a symbolic show of strength, will become clearer in the months ahead.