<i>Maa Vande</i>: Malayalam Actor Unni Mukundan Set To Portray PM Narendra Modi In Powerful Biopic

On the occasion of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi's 75th birthday today, production banner Silver Cast Creations has announced their upcoming biopic titled Maa Vande. Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is set to portray the character of PM Narendra Modi in the film.

A powerful biopic on the inspiring journey of Shri Narendra Modi is officially in the works, as announced by production house Silver Cast Creations earlier today.

The film is based on true incidents and will follow the trajectory of PM Narendra Modi's life from childhood to becoming the respected leader of the nation.

The plot will also highlight the deep bond Narendra Modi shares with his mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi, who has stood by him as a rock throughout his journey.

Regarding the grand scale of the project, the makers are aiming to bring some of the finest technicians on board. The film is also set for a Pan-India release, in multiple languages including English.

About Maa Vande

Kranthi Kumar CH will direct Maa Vande. Cinematography will be led by KK Senthil Kumar, known for his commendable work in Baahubali and Eega.

The music will be composed by Ravi Basrur, while editing will be handled by Sreekar Prasad.

Sabu Cyril and King Solomon will oversee the production design and action choreography, respectively.

