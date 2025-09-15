PM Modi's 75th Birthday: A Look At Some Rare Photos Of Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular leaders across the world, and his life story is truly inspiring. Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat, PM Modi comes from humble beginnings. His father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, ran a tea stall near the Vadnagar Railway Station, while his mother, Heeraben, was a homemaker. PM Modi, the third child born, has four brothers, Soma, Amrut, Prahlad and Pankaj, and one sister, Vasantiben.

According to the official page of PM India, "His school friends remember that as a child also he was very industrious and had an affinity for debates and a curiosity to read books. Schoolmates recollect how Mr. Modi used to spend many hours reading in the local Library. As a child he was also fond of swimming."

Here are some rare pictures of PM Modi:

Narendra Modi with his mother Hiraben.

Narendra Modi in a group photo with his teacher and school principal.

PM Modi, alongside a picture of Swami Vivekananda.

Narendra Modi with Amit Shah.

Images of Narendra Modi's childhood.

According to narendramodi.in, service is something that characterised not just his childhood, but his entire life. At the age of nine, he and his friends helped those affected by floods in the Tapi River by starting a food stall and donating the proceeds for relief work. He also served tea to the soldiers who were going and coming from the border when the war with Pakistan was at its peak.

PM Modi left home to travel across India at the age of 17. He later joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is a socio-cultural organisation. At RSS, his day used to begin at 5:00 am and go on till late at night. At a young age, he joined the movement against the Emergency. PM Modi's thoughts were influenced by Swami Vivekananda, shaping his spiritual and service-oriented outlook. He married Jashodaben in 1968; they have no children and live separately.

Political Journey

PM Modi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1985. He became chief minister of Gujarat, serving four terms from 2001 to 2014. He became India's 14th Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and is serving his third consecutive term.

Narendra Modi's image when he was young.

Narendra Modi, while addressing a gathering.

Narendra Modi delivering a speech at a public meeting in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

