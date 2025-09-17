Who Is Unni Mukundan, The Malayalam Star Set To Play PM Narendra Modi In Biopic <i>Maa Vande</i>?

On PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday today, the production banner Silver Cast Creations made an official announcement that a biopic on the inspiring journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the works. Unni Mukundan, known for Marco, Bro Daddy, and Bhramam, will portray the character of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the biopic titled Maa Vande.

The film announcement has created quite the buzz, and here is everything you need to know about Unni Mukundan:

1) Born in Thrissur, Kerala, on September 22, 1987, Unni Mukundan enjoys an impressive social media following of 2.9 million on Instagram.

2) He was brought up in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where he completed his schooling at Pragati Higher Secondary School. He then pursued a graduation degree in Literature and Journalism at Prajyoti Niketan College, Pudukad (Thrissur).

3) On February 25, 2011, he made his foray into cinema with his Tamil debut film Seedan alongside Dhanush. It was a remake of the 2002 Malayalam film Nandanam.

4) In the same year, he also debuted in Malayalam cinema with Bombay March 12. He was cast alongside Mammootty, and the film led to Unni Mukundan winning several awards in the debutant category.

5) The year 2012 marked Unni Mukundan's breakthrough performance in Vyshakh's Mallu Singh. The movie ran in theatres for 100 days. He was also seen in B Unnikrishanan's Ezham Suryan and I Love Me that year.

6) In 2016, his performance as the antagonist Raghava, son of Sathyam (Mohanlal), in Janatha Garage was both a critical and commercial success. It was also one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

7) Unni Mukundan then debuted as a singer and lyricist in 2017, in the film Achayans.

8) The 2018 Malayalam film Bhaagamathie, with Anushka Shetty, brought further recognition for Unni Mukundan, followed by Malikappuram in 2022, which earned him the title of a leading Malayalam star.

9) Over the next few years, he went on to star in commercially successful films such as Ira and Chanakyatanthram.

10) Unni Mukundan also launched his film production company, Unni Mukundan Films (UMF), on August 17, 2020. Films produced under his banner include Meppadiyan (2022), Shefeekkinte Santhosham (2022), Jai Ganesh (2024), and Marco (2024).

11) Marco in 2024 was a massive box-office success and also marked Unni Mukundan's first Rs 100 crore film.

About Maa Vande

Production house Silver Cast Creations announced on Wednesday a biopic titled Maa Vande, inspired by true events in the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film will trace his life from childhood to becoming the nation's leader, with a special focus on Narendra Modi ji's bond with his late mother, Heeraben Modi.

Kranthi Kumar CH will direct Maa Vande. Cinematography will be led by KK Senthil Kumar, known for his commendable work in SS Rajamouli's films Baahubali and Eega.

The music department will be headed by Ravi Basrur, while editing will be handled by Sreekar Prasad.

Sabu Cyril and King Solomon will oversee the production design and action choreography, respectively.

