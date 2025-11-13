Raveena Tandon To Play PM Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraben In New Biopic Titled <i>Maa Vande</i>: Report

Raveena Tandon is all set to surprise her fans in a completely different avatar. The actress is gearing up to essay the role of PM Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, in his biopic, Maa Vande. Directed by Kranthi Kumar Ch, the film features Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan in the lead role. He will step into the shoes of PM Narendra Modi.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Raveena was moved by the character of Heeraben. She was drawn to playing PM Modi's mother due to her character's strength, depth and complexity. The actress was particularly inspired by Heeraben's resilience in overcoming adversity, including losing her mother at a young age and holding her family together with courage and determination.



The report quoted a source close to the film unit as saying, "Maa Vande is a film that predominantly focuses on mother-son relationship. The film majorly chronicles the sacrifices, resilience and the contributions she made to better his life. And Raveena Tandon was fascinated at this element and wanted to be part of the story."

Raveena Tandon will undergo a complete transformation for her role in Maa Vande. The film's production is expected to be grand in scale, featuring advanced VFX technology to bring the story to life.

In a press release, the makers said Maa Vande is based on true incidents and will follow the trajectory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life from childhood to becoming the leader of the nation. The plot will also explore a lesser-known aspect of a prominent figure's life by focusing on the influential role of his late mother, Heeraben, who stood by him as a rock throughout his journey.

Maa Vande's music will be composed by Ravi Basrur, while editing will be handled by Sreekar Prasad. The film will be bankrolled by Veer Reddy. L under the banner of Silver Cast Creations.