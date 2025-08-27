Anees Bazmee Felt "Pain" For Not Having Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor In <i>No Entry</i> Sequel

Director Anees Bazmee, who helmed No Entry, recently opened up about the pain he felt for not having the original cast in the sequel. The new instalment will, reportedly, have Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead cast.

What's Happening

During an interview with Screen, Anees Bazmee said, "I keep thinking how I can make No Entry without Anil Kapoor or Salman Khan. In fact, I also wanted Fardeen Khan. I'd called him up too. He asked me to give him three to four months and then sent me a picture of his physique. I was quite impressed. But when a film happens, it comes with its own kundali. No matter how much you plan, destiny plays a huge role."

Bazmee added, "The pain of not having Anil, Salman, Fardeen, Lara and everyone in the sequel will remain. But the circumstances are such that whatever the best we could do in these times, we've tried to do that."

Diljit Dosanjh is rumoured to be a part of the film. But, there's no clarity yet. Specially, after the Sardaar Ji 3 - Hania Aamir fiasco, there was uncertainty over Diljit's involvement in the film.

In July, Diljit teased fans' curiosity by sharing a video. Diljit said in the clip, "Anees Bazmee is narrating me a story." He even called Anees "his favourite director" in the video. It is unknown if the video was shot before Sardaar ji 3 controversy that started in June.

About No Entry 2

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh will act in the sequel. The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit No Entry, which featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly in key roles. The original film was a hit at the box office, cementing its position as one of the cult classics.