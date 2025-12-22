Kiara Advani On Her Role In <i>Toxic A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups</i>: "The Toughest One Yet"

Kiara Advani recently shared a note describing her role in the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups as nothing short of transformative.

What's Happening

Kiara Advani, who essays the role of Nadia in the film, shared a note on her Instagram story.

"A role that demanded more from me - physically, mentally, emotionally and felt nothing short of transformative. My toughest one yet. Months of hard work. One fearless leap," she wrote.

Background

On Sunday, the makers revealed the actress' first look from the movie.

The first glimpse shows Kiara dressed in a floor-length black gown with a high slit. She is seen standing confidently on a lit stage under vibrant stage lights, with gold confetti scattered around her.

The poster is set against a circus backdrop. The expressions on her face suggest grief and melancholy beneath the spectacle. Sharing the poster, Yash wrote, "Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups."

Headlined by Yash, the film is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, it is produced by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

The film will clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit at the box office.

At the teaser launch of Dacoit in Hyderabad, Adivi reacted to his film's much-discussed clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2. The actor said, "I gave this statement in 2022 also. Back then, Major came alongside Kamal Haasan sir's Vikram and Yash Raj Films' Samrat Prithviraj. I faced the same question during that time, and my answer remains the same. There might be many big fish in the sea, but we are the goldfish."

Toxic is also the first film in India to be simultaneously shot in English and Kannada.

The Kannada movie marks Yash's first project since the release of the KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) in the superhit franchise.

Kiara, on the other hand, was last seen in War 2. It was directed by Ayan Mukerji and featured Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.