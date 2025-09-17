On PM Modi's Birthday, Attempt At Blood Donation World Record Across Countries

A countrywide blood donation campaign was held on Wednesday as part of celebrations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. The Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP) has organised the campaign, aiming to collect three lakh units of blood in a single day through 7,000 camps across the country.

Titled Raktdan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0, the effort is not limited to India. According to ABTYP's all-India general secretary Amit Jain, donation camps have also been arranged in 70 countries, including Nepal, the US, the UK, Indonesia, Australia, Dubai and several African nations.

In New Delhi, Union Railway and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw donated blood at Anuvrat Bhavan, ITO. Union Ministers Anupriya Patel and Mansukh Mandaviya also visited the camp, praising the efforts to create a life-saving movement.

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "Today is a very auspicious day. A mega blood donation drive has been organised on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday... PM Modi has turned politics into a medium to serve... My greetings to PM Modi on his birthday..." https://t.co/lBJD2GqFPz pic.twitter.com/6qZWfiQjF2 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

ABTYP claims the initiative has the backing of Prime Minister Modi as well as the Ministries of Education, Railways, Health, Sports and Youth Affairs. Organisers say the mission goes beyond setting records. It is a call to ensure that no life is lost due to a lack of blood, and to strengthen the country's blood banks for emergencies.

Wishes Pour In For PM Modi's 75th Birthday

Alongside the massive blood donation drive, PM Modi's birthday saw warm greetings from leaders across the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised PM Modi's personal efforts in strengthening India-Russia ties.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised his leadership, calling his “strength, determination, and ability to lead millions of people” a source of inspiration.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called PM Modi his “good friend Narendra” and commended his achievements.

US President Donald Trump personally called PM Modi and wished him. Trump wrote on Truth Social that Modi was doing “a tremendous job” and thanked him for his “support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine.