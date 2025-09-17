"Moment To Reflect On Wisdom Of Your Leadership": World Leaders Wish PM Modi On 75th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today. On the occasion, he received wishes from world leaders and prominent Indian politicians. Many of the messages highlighted India's expanding global influence and strengthening international partnerships.

United States President Donald Trump marked the occasion with a personal phone call. During the call, the two leaders discussed key global concerns, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and pledged to further strengthen India-US relations.

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJ T,” President Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

Responding to the message, PM Modi wrote on X, “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wished PM Modi, calling him a “friend”. In his message, PM Albanese said Australia is proud to share a strong bond with India and expressed appreciation for the remarkable contributions of the Indian community in Australia. “I look forward to catching up with you soon, Prime Minister, and many more years of friendship and progress,” he added.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon conveyed his wishes in a video message shared on X, sending his warm greetings to PM Modi on this birthday. New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon conveyed his wishes in a video message shared on X. He said, “A milestone like this is a moment to reflect on the wisdom of your leadership as you seek to guide India towards becoming a developed country by 2047. I hope I might be able to reciprocate the very warm hospitality you extended to me in March by hosting you here in New Zealand.”

The greetings from world leaders highlight PM Modi's prominent role on the global stage and his influence in shaping India's international partnerships.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat.