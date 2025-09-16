Amid Trade Tensions, Negotiations And A Thaw, Trump Wishes PM Modi On Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his wishes ahead of the former's 75th birthday, stressing his commitment to bettering India-US ties and support for Washington's initiatives towards resolving the Ukraine conflict peacefully.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

PM Modi's message comes at a time the US has imposed steep trade tariffs on India, with 50 per cent duty on Indian imports, including 25 per cent duty for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, which is among the highest imposed on any country in the world. This was followed by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's warning earlier this week that New Delhi could lose its access to the American market if it refuses to purchase US-grown corn.

For the first time since the imposition of the steep tariffs, the two sides on Tuesday discussed the next steps in bilateral trade negotiations, described by Washington as "positive". The resumption of talks for the trade deal signalled an intent by the two sides to find common ground and narrow their differences on a range of issues amid efforts to check the downturn in the ties.

The decision to hold the trade talks came against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly responding to Trump's remarks last week on efforts to address "trade barriers" between the two sides. They also came after days of intense deliberations and virtual consultations after a US team postponed its visit to India for the sixth round of bilateral trade talks scheduled for August 25-29.

The US president had said he was looking forward to speaking to Modi in the "upcoming weeks" and sounded confident that both sides would be able to seal the proposed trade deal.

The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership comprises key initiatives in defence, trade, energy and technology. In a meeting between the leaders in February in Washington, a target of more than doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 was set.