"Support Peace Efforts In Ukraine": PM Modi To Trump After Birthday Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his support to the United States' efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Replying to US President Donald Trump's birthday wishes, PM Modi also stressed that India was fully committed to taking the India-US comprehensive and global partnership to "new heights".

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

"We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025

The social media message came after President Trump dialled PM Modi and greeted him on his 75th birthday, in a significant gesture seen as part of Washington's efforts to reset ties with New Delhi.

Later, taking to his Truth Social Platform, Trump thanked PM Modi for his support in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!" he posted on Truth Social.

Trump signed off the message with "President DJT", underscoring its personal tone.

PM Modi's 75th birthday is being celebrated on Wednesday with nationwide events and the launch of health, welfare, and development programmes. It has become a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political leaders across the country.