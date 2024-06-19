International Day Of Yoga 2024: 10 Benefits Of Practicing Yoga In Summer

International Day Of Yoga 2024: Yoga helps regulate the body's circadian rhythm

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21st to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga. The date of June 21 was chosen as it is the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, which holds significance in many cultures and is considered auspicious in yoga traditions. The International Day of Yoga has significantly increased the visibility and acceptance of yoga worldwide, encouraging millions to incorporate this ancient practice into their daily lives. It underscores yoga's potential to improve health and foster a balanced lifestyle amidst the stresses of modern life.

This year's theme is "Yoga for Self and Society". By celebrating this day, people around the world recognize and appreciate yoga's benefits, contributing to a more mindful and healthier global community. Utilise this day to understand the amazing benefits of performing yoga in summer by reading below.

10 Health benefits of performing yoga in summer:

1. Improved flexibility

Yoga involves various poses that stretch muscles and increase the range of motion in joints. Enhanced flexibility reduces the risk of injuries, alleviates muscle tension, and improves posture. In summer, warmer temperatures help muscles relax more easily, making stretching more effective and safer.

2. Enhanced circulation

Yoga poses and sequences promote blood flow by expanding and contracting different muscle groups. Improved circulation ensures that more oxygen and nutrients are delivered to cells, enhancing overall organ function.

3. Stress reduction

Yoga incorporates breathing exercises (pranayama) and meditation that activate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation. Reduced stress levels decrease cortisol production, lower blood pressure, and enhance mental clarity.

4. Better respiratory function

Controlled breathing exercises in yoga strengthen the diaphragm and improve lung capacity. Enhanced respiratory function boosts oxygen intake, energizes the body, and supports cardiovascular health.

5. Detoxification

Yoga poses that involve twisting and compression massage internal organs, aiding in the elimination of toxins. Detoxification improves organ function, particularly the liver and kidneys, which are vital for filtering out toxins from the blood.

6. Weight Management

Active yoga styles, such as Vinyasa or Power Yoga, increase heart rate and burn calories. Consistent practice helps in maintaining a healthy weight, reducing the risk of obesity-related diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

7. Improved mental health

Yoga promotes mindfulness and emotional regulation through meditation and focused breathing. These practices can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, improve mood, and increase emotional resilience.

8. Enhanced immune function

Yoga reduces stress hormones that can weaken the immune system. A stronger immune system is more efficient at fighting off infections and illnesses. The combination of yoga with summer's vitamin D from sunlight exposure can further bolster immune health.

9. Hydration awareness

Practicing yoga, especially in the heat, increases awareness of the body's hydration needs. Staying properly hydrated is crucial for bodily functions, including digestion, temperature regulation, and joint lubrication.

10. Enhanced sleep quality

Yoga helps regulate the body's circadian rhythm through relaxation techniques and physical activity. Practicing yoga in the summer evenings can help cool down the body and mind, leading to more restful sleep.

By integrating yoga into your summer routine, you can leverage the season's warm climate and extended daylight to maximise these health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.