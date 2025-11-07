Delhi Airport Chaos: Over 100 Flights Hit Due To Air Traffic Control Glitch

A chaotic Friday morning unfolded at the Delhi airport with over a hundred flights being delayed due to a technical glitch in the air traffic control (ATC) system. Efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue, the airport authorities assured, expressing regret over the flight disruption.

"Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA (Indira Gandhi International Airport) are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders including DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) to resolve it at the earliest," read a passenger advisory.

The authorities advised passengers to stay in touch with their airlines for the latest flight updates.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that the disruptions are due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control data. The "controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest," said the AAI.

Several airlines, too, asked their passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The flight disruptions are leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft, Air India said in a morning post, adding that its cabin crew and the on-ground staff are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience.

"A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control, and appreciate your patience," the airline's travel advisory read.

Budget carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo said flights across Delhi and several northern regions are impacted due to the disruption. The crew and ground team are working closely with airport authorities to minimize the impact and resume normal operations as soon as possible, according to SpiceJet's online travel update.

"We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience," said IndiGo.

A similar disruption due to a server outage in the ATC system led to at least 20 flights being delayed from the Delhi airport last evening, sources said, adding that the issue was later rectified.

The IGI airport is the country's busiest airport, handling nearly 1,550 flight movements daily. The airport had been facing major disruptions over the past week after suspected GPS spoofing incidents that interfered with the aircraft navigation systems and forced many flights to divert. This led to unexpected air traffic congestion.

GPS spoofing occurs when counterfeit satellite signals are transmitted to mislead the navigation systems, causing the aircraft to compute false position or altitude readings. Unlike GPS jamming that blocks signals, spoofing actively feeds incorrect coordinates, tricking systems into showing false routes or approach paths.

Incidents of GPS interference had historically been concentrated in conflict zones, but now it has become a growing menace for other international flights too. Last month, a Delhi-bound flight from Vienna was diverted to Dubai due to spoofed signals.