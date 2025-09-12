PM Modi's Swasth Bharat Vision: Words That Shaped India's Public Health Conversations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, born on 17 September 1950, has, over his public life and especially since 2014, made health a recurring theme in speeches, policy pushes and mass campaigns. On his birthday, it's worth revisiting those lines not just as soundbites, but as signals of PM Modi's intent: rallying the public around prevention, nudging governments and world leaders to expand access, or reframing simple habits as national priorities. Words from national leaders shape public priorities; they seed campaigns, influence funding, and set the tone for national conversations. And that is precisely what PM Modi's words have done.

On his birthday, revisiting these quotes is less about celebration and more about the insight they provide on the leader's vision for a healthy India. Let's take a look at a selection of instances when PM Modi's health advice and comments struck a chord with his nation.

"There is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs."

When and where: Launch of the Fit India Movement, 29 August 2019.

Impact: This simple line became the rallying call for Fit India, pushed daily fitness into schools and workplaces, and catalysed state-level fitness initiatives.

"Ayushman Bharat is one of the revolutionary steps of 'New India' and not just because it is playing an important role in saving the life of an ordinary person, but it is also a symbol of the dedication and strength of 130 crore people of the country."

When and where: Remarks on Ayushman Bharat anniversary / PM's public statements (2019).

Impact: These words helped frame Ayushman Bharat as a transformational movement that helped mobilise public support and awareness of the scheme's benefits for millions.

"Health does not simply mean freedom from diseases. A healthy life is everyone's right. In India, we have set a target to end Tuberculosis by 2025 in mission mode. I am fully confident that we will achieve this target before the global deadline of 2030."

When and where: 23 September 2019, High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage, United Nations General Assembly, New York.

Impact: India advanced its TB elimination deadline by 5 years, inspiring "TB Mukt Bharat" programs and global recognition of India's aggressive public health strategy. The fight still continues, despite setbacks during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi's addresses during the pandemic highlighted critical habits like handwashing and social distancing

"You would also have noticed how this crisis has made us more aware of various subjects. One of the first effects are using a mask and keeping our faces covered... mask will now become a symbol of a civilised society."

When and where: Mann Ki Baat (monthly address), 26 April 2020.

Impact: The comment was used widely in public-health messaging. It reinforced mask adoption and hygiene behaviour early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have certain expectations from you. That is to follow the rule of wearing a mask and Do Gaj ki Doori (a distance of two yards). ...Till scientists develop a vaccine for COVID-19, this social vaccine is the best way to save ourselves from coronavirus."

When and where: Public address / Mann Ki Baat references (10 Sept 2020; remarks reported by NDTV).

Impact: This simple message reinforced behavioural prevention as the primary tool before COVID-19 vaccines became available. It was also used by states to shape local SOPs.

"India sent medical supplies to over 150 countries during the coronavirus crisis. As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will help the entire humanity in fighting this crisis."

When and where: 26 September 2020, Virtual Address to the 75th United Nations General Assembly (New York).

Impact: This statement positioned India as a key player in global vaccine equity, paving the way for the "Vaccine Maitri" initiative which delivered doses to more than 90 countries.

"100 crore vaccine jabs is just not a number. It is the reflection of the capacity of this country. This is a new chapter for the country, a country that knows how to achieve huge targets."

When and where: Address on reaching 100 crore COVID vaccine doses (22 October 2021).

Impact: This high-visibility endorsement by PM Modi was used to drive public confidence in India's vaccination campaign and recognition of healthcare workers.

PM Modi, getting his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

"To become a fit and healthy nation, we have to tackle the problem of obesity. According to a study, today one in every eight people is suffering from the problem of obesity...Buy 10 per cent less oil."

When and where: Mann Ki Baat (119th episode), 23 February 2025.

Impact: These words brought national attention to rising obesity and practical suggestions (e.g., buy less cooking oil), and are now being used by health advocates to promote dietary change.

"Technology is an important catalyst to improve health outcomes. We have a digital platform to track vaccination of pregnant women and children. Millions of people have a unique digital health identity... With telemedicine, nobody is too far from a doctor."

When and where: Address to the 78th World Health Assembly (video message), 20 May 2025.

Impact: This top-level government emphasis on digital health (ABHA/digital health IDs, telemedicine) strengthened policy focus and international messaging on India's digital-health models.

"The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'. This theme reflects a deep truth: the health of every entity on Earth is interconnected."

When and where: International Day of Yoga announcement / address (2025).

Impact: Reframed Yoga Day messaging toward planetary and public health, and catalysed mass yoga events and school programmes.

"In the coming years, obesity can become a major challenge for our country. If every family decides to reduce the use of cooking oil by 10%, it will benefit the health of the nation."

When and where: Independence Day 2025 PM's Address, Red Fort, New Delhi (15 August 2025).

Impact: This most recent message doubled down on PM Modi's February 2025 address, and is continuing to keep obesity and its impact high on the Indian public's priority list.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.