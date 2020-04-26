'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights: PM Modi Says Masks Will Become Symbols Of Civilised Society

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation in the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" says India's fight against coronavirus is people-driven. "Be it in cities or a village, everywhere we can see people getting involved in this fight against the pandemic," he says.
Here are the highlights from PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat":
- The coronavirus fight is being fought by the people and the administration together. Every citizen as a soldier is fighting this war.
- Be it in cities or a village, everywhere we can see people getting involved in this fight against the pandemic. While some are feeding the poor, some are making masks, others are selling their lands to raise money for this fight. Some are even contributing their pensions. Our hardworking farmers are also ensuring no one is hungry.
- We have created a digital platform -- covidwarriors.gov.in -- which around 1.15 crore people, including doctors and nurses, have joined. I urge you to join the portal and become a COVID warrior.
- Be it our businesses, office culture, education, medical sector... everyone is adapting to new changes in a post-Coronavirus world.
- Today, we are realising every person's value -- people working in our houses, working in shops, drivers... We are now realising the importance of people during this coronavirus lockdown.
- This is a time when India does not need to share medicines with other countries... and noone will even object. But still, India acted beyond its own self-interests and considered the humanitarian needs of the world. We took the responsibility to provide medicines to different countries to help everyone.
- When I speak to the leaders of other countries, they thank India and people of India. India's Ayurveda and Yoga is also being talked about and is appreciated across the world.
- COVID-19 has led to many changes around us, the most prominent among them is wearing a mask. Masks have become a part of life due to coronavirus. It doesn't mean if someone wears a mask, they are sick. Masks will become a symbol of a civilised society.
- Another awareness that has been created due to coronavirus is that spitting is a bad habit and poses grave dangers for the health. It is "better late than never", so people should give up the habit of spitting. This will increase basic hygiene and strengthen the fight against COVID-19.
- While celebrating Ramazan the previous time, no one would have thought that there would be so many difficulties during Ramazan this year. Let us pray that the world may be freed from the Coronavirus by the time of Eid. It is also the time to maintain social distancing... we have to continue being careful and taking the right precautions.
- The people associated with medical services have expressed satisfaction with the ordinance that provides stringent punishment for those indulging in violence against corona warriors. It was critical to ensure the safety of all doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.