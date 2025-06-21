"Inner Peace A Global Policy": PM Modi's Top Quotes On International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led the International Yoga Day celebrations from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. He also performed the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) along with over three lakh people.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes on International Yoga Day: After 11 years, Yoga has now become part of the lives of crores of people around the world. When India proposed June 21 to be celebrated as International Yoga Day, in a short time, 175 countries accepted it. Unfortunately, today the entire world is going through some tension, unrest, and instability have been increasing in many regions. In such times, Yoga gives us the direction of peace. Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, balance, and become whole again. Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity 2.0, where inner peace becomes a global policy. I feel proud when I see that our Divyang friends study Yoga Shastras in Braille. Scientists practice Yoga in space. Young friends participate in the Yoga Olympiads in villages. An excellent yoga program is being performed on all these Navy ships. Yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age, or ability. Whether Sydney Opera House, or Everest mountain, or the span of the ocean, the message is that Yoga is for everyone. Yoga is a great personal discipline. At the same time, it is a system that takes us from me to we. The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga For One Earth, For One Health'. This theme reflects a deep truth: the health of every entity on Earth is interconnected. Human well-being depends on the health of the soil that grows our food, the rivers that give us water, the health of the animals that share our ecosystems, and the plants that nourish us. Yoga awakens us to this interconnectedness, leads us on a journey towards oneness with the world, and teaches us that we are not isolated individuals but part of nature. For the expansion of Yoga in the world, India is empowering the science of Yoga through modern research. We are also encouraging evidence-based therapy in the field of Yoga. Delhi AIIMS has done a good job in this regard. Its research has shown that yoga has a critical role in the treatment of cardiac and neurological disorders, and it also plays an important role in women's health and mental health.

