3 minutes ago

International Yoga Day Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the International Yoga Day celebrations from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and said that "Yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability".

"Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity 2.0, where inner peace becomes global policy," he said at the event to mark the 11th International Yoga Day, which is being celebrated across the world with the theme of "Yoga for One Earth, One Health".

"Yoga has now become part of the lives of crores of people around world," PM Modi said at the mega event, which was held along a 26-kilometre stretch from Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram.

Yoga, an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India, derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite. 

The International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world since 2015, proposed by India at the UN.

Here are live updates on International Yoga Day:

Jun 21, 2025 07:07 (IST)
Yoga For Everyone, Beyond Boundaries: PM Modi

Yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability, said PM Modi.

Jun 21, 2025 07:06 (IST)
Yoga Is For Everyone: PM Modi In Visakhapatnam

Whether Sydney Opera House or Everest mountain or span of ocean, message is yoga is for everyone, said PM Modi as he led celebrations in Visakhapatnam.

Jun 21, 2025 07:05 (IST)
Yoga Has Become Part Of Life Of Crores Of People Around World: PM Modi

Yoga has now become part of life of crores of people around world, said PM Modi in Visakhapatnam.

Jun 21, 2025 06:57 (IST)
Yoga Is A Way Of Life: PM Modi At Visakhapatnam Event

Speaking at the Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam, PM Modi said that Yoga isn't just an exercise but "a way of life".

Jun 21, 2025 06:56 (IST)
International Yoga Day: PM Modi Attends Mega Event At Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam as the Andhra Pradesh government pulled out all stops to ensure that the event is a grand one.

Jun 21, 2025 06:42 (IST)
PM Modi, Andhra CM Attend International Yoga Day Celebrations In Vizag

PM Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu attended the International Yoga Day celebrations at RK beach in Visakhapatnam.

Jun 21, 2025 06:36 (IST)
S Jaishankar, Vikram Misri Attend World Yoga Day Event

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri joined the dignitaries from diplomatic missions from across the world to perform Yoga on International Yoga Day. 

Jun 21, 2025 06:08 (IST)
PM Modi, Andhra CM To Attend International Yoga Day Celebrations At RK Beach In Vizag

People gathered along the beach to take part in International Yoga Day celebrations which will be presided over by PM Narendra Modi, in attendance of CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Jun 21, 2025 05:34 (IST)
Thousands Gather At New York's Times Square For 2025 Yoga Day

Jun 21, 2025 05:25 (IST)
Swami Ramdev And Haryana Chief Minister Attend Yoga Event In Kurukshetra

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Governor Bandaru Dattatreya attended the 11th International Day of Yoga event at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.

Jun 21, 2025 05:14 (IST)
ITBP Personnel Perform Yoga At 14200 Feet On Banks Of Pangong Tso Lake

ITBP performed Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Visuals show that ITBP personnel are performing Yoga at 14,100–14,200 feet on the banks of Pangong Tso, Ladakh.

Jun 21, 2025 05:01 (IST)
Indian High Commission Celebrates World Yoga Day In London

India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikaram Doraiswami, led the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations organised by the High Commission of India at The Strand with vibrant participation from the Indian diaspora, yoga enthusiasts, and friends of India.

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

