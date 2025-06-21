International Yoga Day Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the International Yoga Day celebrations from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and said that "Yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability".

"Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity 2.0, where inner peace becomes global policy," he said at the event to mark the 11th International Yoga Day, which is being celebrated across the world with the theme of "Yoga for One Earth, One Health".

"Yoga has now become part of the lives of crores of people around world," PM Modi said at the mega event, which was held along a 26-kilometre stretch from Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram.

Yoga, an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India, derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite.

The International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world since 2015, proposed by India at the UN.

Here are live updates on International Yoga Day: