International Yoga Day Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the International Yoga Day celebrations from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and said that "Yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability".
"Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity 2.0, where inner peace becomes global policy," he said at the event to mark the 11th International Yoga Day, which is being celebrated across the world with the theme of "Yoga for One Earth, One Health".
"Yoga has now become part of the lives of crores of people around world," PM Modi said at the mega event, which was held along a 26-kilometre stretch from Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram.
Yoga, an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India, derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite.
The International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world since 2015, proposed by India at the UN.
Here are live updates on International Yoga Day:
Yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability, said PM Modi.
Whether Sydney Opera House or Everest mountain or span of ocean, message is yoga is for everyone, said PM Modi as he led celebrations in Visakhapatnam.
Yoga has now become part of life of crores of people around world, said PM Modi in Visakhapatnam.
Speaking at the Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam, PM Modi said that Yoga isn't just an exercise but "a way of life".
Yoga isn't just an exercise. It is a way of life. Wonderful to join this year's Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam. https://t.co/ReTJ0Ju2sN— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam as the Andhra Pradesh government pulled out all stops to ensure that the event is a grand one.
PM Modi, Andhra CM Attend International Yoga Day Celebrations In Vizag
PM Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu attended the International Yoga Day celebrations at RK beach in Visakhapatnam.
#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi and CM Chandrababu Naidu attend the International Yoga Day celebrations.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
Source: ANI/DD pic.twitter.com/yCt17dFa7h
S Jaishankar, Vikram Misri Attend World Yoga Day Event
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri joined the dignitaries from diplomatic missions from across the world to perform Yoga on International Yoga Day.
#WATCH | Delhi | EAM S Jaishankar joins the dignitaries from diplomatic missions from across the world in India to perform Yoga on #InternationalYogaDay, which is being observed under the theme "Yoga for one earth, one health". pic.twitter.com/D880fMiqhm— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
PM Modi, Andhra CM To Attend International Yoga Day Celebrations At RK Beach In Vizag
People gathered along the beach to take part in International Yoga Day celebrations which will be presided over by PM Narendra Modi, in attendance of CM Chandrababu Naidu.
#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: People gather along the beach to take part in International Yoga Daya celebrations which will be presided over by PM Narendra Modi, in attendance of CM Chandrababu Naidu. pic.twitter.com/Mjru9Nvtli— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
Thousands Gather At New York's Times Square For 2025 Yoga Day
CGI New York, in collaboration with Times Square, hosted a vibrant Yoga Session at the iconic Crossroads of the World – Times Square! Here are a few more glimpses from this energising celebration of wellness and unity.— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025
Source: India in New York pic.twitter.com/WH8QNy0MPB
Swami Ramdev And Haryana Chief Minister Attend Yoga Event In Kurukshetra
Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Governor Bandaru Dattatreya attended the 11th International Day of Yoga event at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.
#WATCH | Kurukshetra: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev kickstart the celebrations of the 11th International Day of Yoga at Brahma Sarovar, Kurukshetra.— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025
Source: Aastha TV pic.twitter.com/wlUVBIdNk2
ITBP Personnel Perform Yoga At 14200 Feet On Banks Of Pangong Tso Lake
ITBP performed Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Visuals show that ITBP personnel are performing Yoga at 14,100–14,200 feet on the banks of Pangong Tso, Ladakh.
#WATCH | ITBP performed Yoga on the banks of Pangong Tso at BOPs Dhan Singh Thapa and Chartse (24 Bn, Leh), located at 14,100–14,200 feet, on International Yoga Day.— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025
Source: ITBP pic.twitter.com/mzuKIj9SGh
Indian High Commission Celebrates World Yoga Day In London
India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikaram Doraiswami, led the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations organised by the High Commission of India at The Strand with vibrant participation from the Indian diaspora, yoga enthusiasts, and friends of India.
#WATCH | London, UK | India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikaram Doraiswami, led the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations organised by the High Commission of India at The Strand with vibrant participation from the Indian diaspora, yoga enthusiasts, and friends of India. The… pic.twitter.com/dJyzKtlbnz— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025