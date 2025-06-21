Norwegian Envoy Celebrates Yoga Day With Headstand Lotus Pose

Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener on Saturday marked the 11th International Yoga Day with a message and an impressive pose.

On X, she posted two photographs, showing her journey in the ancient Indian practice since moving to the country last year.

In the first picture, she's seen performing a headstand; in the second image, she is in a headstand lotus pose.

“How it started vs how it's going,” she wrote.

“As we mark International Yoga Day 2025, proud to show my attempt at headstand lotus pose! I find Yoga beneficial for my mental & physical health & hope you do too," she said.

How it started vs how it's going🧘‍♀️



When I moved to India last year, I started practicing #Yoga more actively!



As we mark #InternationalYogaDay2025, proud to show my attempt at headstand lotus pose!



I find #Yoga beneficial for my mental & physical health & hope you do too! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uqbYiXXRKe — Ambassador May-Elin Stener (@NorwayAmbIndia) June 21, 2025

Many users appreciated her dedication and love for Indian culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning led the Yoga Day celebrations from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The event stretched over a 26-kilometre path from Ramakrishna Beach to Bhogapuram, where thousands joined him for a mass Yoga session.

“Yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability,” PM Modi said.

“Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity 2.0, where inner peace becomes global policy,” he added.

He also called yoga “the pause button humanity needs... to breathe, to balance, to become whole again.”

This year, International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the globe with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

In Dehradun, President Droupadi Murmu attended a special Yoga Day event along with the state Governor Gurmeet Singh, where she encouraged everyone to embrace the practice.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also took part in the celebrations in Delhi. The event saw participation from missions across the world, highlighting how yoga has become a truly global movement that cuts across borders and cultures.