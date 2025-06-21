23 Global Records Set On Yoga Day In Visakhapatnam: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said in Visakhapatnam that the state set 23 global records - two Guinness Records and 21 World Book of Records - on the 11th International Yoga Day on Saturday.

Addressing media persons after performing Yoga along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Naidu said 3.03 lakh people have gathered here to perform the ancient lifestyle art, creating a world record for most people performing Yoga at a single location.

The southern state aimed to attract five lakh people for the single location record, but managed to assemble around 3.03 lakh enthusiasts.

"A total of 23 global records comprising 21 World Book of Records and two Guinness Records were created," said Naidu, elaborating on the yoga day feats.

However, the exact number of participants will be announced by the Guinness World Records authorities, he said.

Describing the 11th International Yoga Day celebration as a grand success, Mr Naidu expressed joy over 22,122 tribal students simultaneously performing 108 Surya namaskar for 108 minutes in one location, thus creating the second Guinness World Record. This feat was achieved on Friday at Andhra University.

"Today, Visakhapatnam saw two mighty oceans, with Bay of Bengal on one side, and a boundless sea of yoga practitioners on the other. I joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lakhs of citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day and mark the success of our Yogandhra campaign," said Mr Naidu in a post on X.

He thanked Prime Minister Modi for giving the opportunity to host this event and for his 'inspiring presence'.

"This historic gathering shows our commitment to health through the power of yoga. I commend every participant, organiser, and volunteer who made this record-breaking event possible. Let's keep moving forward towards a healthier and happier Andhra Pradesh with regular yoga practice," he said.

We have created history. This is a super hit, he said adding that the state government expected about two crore registrations from across the state to perform Yoga today. However, the number shot up to 2.45 crore.

He also said that 1.8 crore people are eligible to receive certificates for participating in yoga activities for one to three days.

Overjoyed by these big numbers, the CM asserted that people will not turn up unless they find something beneficial, adding that the decade-long efforts of Modi have fructified.

He noted that over 170 countries have accepted the yoga day and this ancient lifestyle art was performed in 12 lakh locations by 10 crore people globally.

In Andhra Pradesh, 26 theme-based yoga sessions were organised in the 26 districts and at 101 tourist spots, he added.

Yoga was performed in around 1.3 lakh venues across the state, and 2.17 crore people participated in them, he said. He also added that 1.46 lakh yoga trainers were identified. Offshore, naval ships also hosted yoga activities.

The Chief Minister said the NDA alliance government will bring a coffee table book and a video on yoga day to promote it locally, nationally, and internationally.

Likewise, he said the Visakhapatnam Declaration will also be brought on Yoga Day. Earlier, he said this declaration would urge people to make yoga part of their everyday life.

Similarly, he said the state government will also set up Yoga Adhyayan Parishad and called on the people of the state to set aside one hour a day for yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi practices yoga, and this was the secret of his health, and he has never taken leave for the past 11 years, Chandrababu Naid said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in International Yoga Day celebrations here on Saturday at RK Beach, accompanied by N Chandrababu Naidu and others.

Moreover, the Chief Minister said the government will accord top priority to tourism and aim to set up 50,000 hotel rooms statewide.

