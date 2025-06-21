Advertisement
In Pics: How International Yoga Day Was Celebrated Across India, World

The United Nations designated June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2015.

Read Time: 2 mins
This year, the International Yoga Day theme is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.
New Delhi:

Millions of people across India and the world participated in various events on Saturday to mark the International Day of Yoga.

In India, the main yoga day celebrations were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, where more than three lakh people attended the event.

Yoga, an ancient Indian practice, is a daily ritual for millions around the world. The United Nations designated June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2015.

PM Modi during the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh

Photo Credit: PIB

PM Modi takes part in a yoga session during 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Photo Credit: PIB

President Droupadi Murmu participated in a mass yoga session in Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Photo Credit: PTI

Army soldiers performed yoga at Siachen Glacier, the worlds highest battlefield

Photo Credit: x.com/adgpi

People perform yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, in the middle of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi

Photo Credit: PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along with their family members took part in a yoga session at Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar, Punjab

Photo Credit: PTI

People seen during the yoga session at Srinagars Ghanta Ghar

Photo Credit: PTI

Foreign tourists at a yoga session on the banks of River Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Photo Credit: PTI

People took part in a yoga session organised by the High Commission of India in London

Photo Credit: PTI

People during a yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York

Photo Credit: PTI

People performed yoga on the International Day of Yoga in Guangzhou, China

Photo Credit: PTI

