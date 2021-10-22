PM Says 100 Crore Vaccinations Reflect 'Image Of New India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a nation today after its 100 crore vaccinations milestone, said it was not just a figure but a symbol of the country's ability and "new India".

"100 crore vaccine jabs is just not a number. It is the reflection of the capacity of this country, this is a new chapter of the country, a country that knows how to achieve huge targets," PM Modi said.

"Everyone is comparing India to other countries but remember India's starting point was different. The other countries have always participated in medicine and vaccination for a long time and everyone questioned whether India will be able to do the needful. 100 crore vaccine jabs is an answer to all the questions."