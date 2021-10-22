PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation On 1 Billion Vaccination Milestone: Highlights

PM Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on 1 billion vaccinations today.

PM Narendra Modi is currently addressing the nation. The address comes a day after India scripted history by becoming only the second country after China to reach the one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone mark.

"PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today," read a one-line tweet by his office.

PM Modi, in an opinion piece today, described India's vaccination drive as a journey from "anxiety to assurance" that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people's trust in the vaccines despite "various efforts to create mistrust and panic".

Here are the Highlights from PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation: