1 Billion Jabs Reflect 'Image Of New India': PM's Top 5 Quotes

India has vaccinated 100 crore people, and that too for free. India's position as a pharma hub will get more acceptance in the world. The vaccine programme shows sabka vikas saba prayaas. Our nation did its duty.

100 crore vaccine jabs are not just a number. It is the reflection of the capacity of this country, this is a new chapter of the country, a country that knows how to achieve huge targets.

People were saying that there will be vaccine hesitancy in India and it is a real challenge in many big countries today. But Indians have achieved this feat and left everyone speechless. This is because of the huge participation of people in the vaccine drive. Our first line of defence was: People's participation.

Vaccine milestone a glorious chapter. It is a reflection of new India.