'No Elevator To Success, Have To Take Stairs': PM At Fit India Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India campaign this morning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launching the "Fit India Movement" today, encouraged the nation to make fitness a part of the daily routine, saying: "There is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs."

And to take the stairs, you have to be fit, PM Modi said, addressing a large gathering of ministers, schoolchildren, celebrities and others in Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

"Whether it is the boardroom or Bollywood, whoever is fit, touches the skies. If the body is fit, the mind is a hit," he said.

Seen to be a huge fitness enthusiast, PM Modi urged people to take the pledge for a fitter India and embrace the Fit India Movement like the "Swachh Bharat" campaign.

"We should make fitness our mantra for life," he said.

The 'Fit India Movement' marks the 'National Sports Day' and aims at encouraging people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

