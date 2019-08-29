PM Modi Launches Fit India Campaign On National Sports Day: Live Updates

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India campaign today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Fit India campaign today. The centre has asked people to support and participate in this initiative. PM Modi announced the launch of the campaign during his monthly radio address, "Mann Ki Baat" on August 25. "All you need is a bit of grit to become fit. Join the Fit India Movement as mentioned by PM Narendra Modi on National Sports Day or Rashtriya Khel Divas and make India a young and fit nation full of positivity," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "India is all ready to join PM Modi for the launch of Fit India Movement. Let's become fit and make India a fit nation." The Fit India campaign is also being praised by actors. "Congratulations to our PM Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I'm sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle," actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted.
Here are the live updates of Fit India campaign launch on National Sports Day:
PM Modi Speaks At Fir India Movement Launch
- Important step in towards making India fit and healthy
- The event has been presented so well that I feel my speech is not needed
- The conceptualization of the event has been brilliant
- This must become a mass movement. Videos from the event must be shown to students across India
- Out athletes and sportspersons make us proud the world over and ensure that the Indian flag flies high wherever they go. They bring prestige to the nation and to all us citizens
- Fit India aims to go beyond spots. It has to do with overall fitness and for people of all ages. Fitness is not just about being fit, but being about healthy and happy
Stage Performances At The Fit India Campaign Launch In Delhi
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Speaks At The Event
This is the first time a fitness movement is being launched with participation of all the people, I want to thank all the people for this: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said
Visuals from the Fit India launch in New Delhi Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Be Part Of Fit India Movement Launch