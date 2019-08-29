PM Modi Launches Fit India Campaign On National Sports Day: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Fit India campaign today. The centre has asked people to support and participate in this initiative. PM Modi announced the launch of the campaign during his monthly radio address, "Mann Ki Baat" on August 25. "All you need is a bit of grit to become fit. Join the Fit India Movement as mentioned by PM Narendra Modi on National Sports Day or Rashtriya Khel Divas and make India a young and fit nation full of positivity," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "India is all ready to join PM Modi for the launch of Fit India Movement. Let's become fit and make India a fit nation." The Fit India campaign is also being praised by actors. "Congratulations to our PM Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I'm sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle," actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted.

Here are the live updates of Fit India campaign launch on National Sports Day: