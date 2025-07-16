India Achieves 50% Green Energy Milestone, 5 Years Ahead Of Paris Agreement Target

India has hit a major clean energy milestone, achieving 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, five years ahead of the 2030 target set under the Paris Agreement.

According to official data, the country's total power generation capacity now stands at 484.8 GW, of which over 234 GW comes from non-fossil fuel sources, including solar, wind, large hydro, and nuclear.

Union Minister for Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi shared the achievement on X, writing, "In a world seeking climate solutions, India is showing the way. Achieving 50% non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target is a proud moment for every Indian. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's leadership continues to drive Bharat's green transformation - paving the path towards a self-reliant and sustainable future. #50PercentRenewables."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reshared Mr Joshi's post, adding, "This illustrates India's commitment and efforts towards building a green and sustainable future."

This illustrates India's commitment and efforts towards building a green and sustainable future.

The BJP also celebrated the achievement on X, sharing a video that highlighted India's progress and recalled PM Modi's pledge at the COP26 summit in 2021. The PM had pledged to meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable sources by 2030, cut projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes, reduce carbon intensity by 45 per cent from 2005 levels, and achieve net zero emissions by 2070.

"India's commitment to clean energy shines bright! India hits green energy goal EARLY!" the party wrote on X.

India hits green energy goal EARLY!

In the first half of 2025, India's renewable power generation surged rapidly, the fastest since 2022, while coal-fired generation dipped nearly 3 per cent. The country added nearly 28 GW of solar and wind power in 2024 and 16.3 GW more between January and May this year.

As of June-end, excluding large hydro, renewable energy accounted for about 184.6 GW.

India missed its earlier 2022 target of 175 GW renewable capacity but has since accelerated efforts. The current target is 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Despite progress, fossil fuels still contributed to over two-thirds of the increase in power demand last year. India plans to expand coal-fired capacity by 80 GW by 2032 to meet growing consumption needs.

A report from global think-tank IEEFA noted that the evening peak demand is still heavily reliant on coal. It recommended expanding energy storage and demand-side management to reduce emissions and price volatility.

India's clean energy strategy now extends beyond just solar and wind to include nuclear, large hydropower, green hydrogen, battery storage, and emerging technologies.