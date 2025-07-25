PM Modi Lands In Maldives For 2-Day Visit: What's On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Velana International Airport in Male on Friday for a two-day visit to the Maldives. He was received by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, amidst traditional song performances and chants of "Vande Mataram". The warm welcome given to the Prime Minister reflects the growing warmth and cultural ties between the two countries.

PM Modi is visiting the Maldives at the invitation of President Muizzu to participate as the Guest of Honour at the country's 60th Independence Day celebrations, a significant diplomatic gesture symbolising deepening bilateral ties. India was among the first nations to recognise Maldivian independence in 1965 and establish diplomatic relations.

This is the Indian leader's third visit to the South Asian country and notably the first by any head of state or government during President Muizzu's tenure.

What's On The Agenda

The Foreign Ministry said that during PM Modi's stay, he and President Muizzu will take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a 'Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership', adopted during the State Visit of the President of Maldives to India in October 2024.

The two leaders will also hold talks on bilateral cooperation in areas including infrastructure development, defence cooperation, and economic connectivity, strengthening the multi-faceted partnership between the two countries.

India and the Maldives share longstanding ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious, and commercial links. PM Modi's visit highlights India's continued commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the broader strategic framework of Vision MAHASAGAR, aimed at fostering regional cooperation and security in the Indian Ocean, the Foreign Ministry said.

Further, PM Modi's visit carries profound significance as it coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Maldives' independence, along with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Maldives and India, according to the official press release. India's prompt military assistance during the 1988 coup attempt in the Maldives built enduring trust. The swift withdrawal of Indian troops afterwards helped assure Maldivian sovereignty, reinforcing India's image as a reliable partner.

India-Maldives Ties

Over the years, the relationship between New Delhi and Male has mostly remained close, cordial, and free of political contention. The ties turned frosty when Muizzu used the 'India out' plank, taking off on a campaign by former President Abdulla Yameen, for his successful presidential bid in September 2023. But within months, a notable thaw in ties was seen after the meeting of PM Modi and Muizzu on the sidelines of the UN COP 28 climate summit in Dubai in December 2023, where they agreed to bolster economic and bilateral partnership.

