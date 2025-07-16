"Only PM Modi Works 100 Hours A Week": Narayana Murthy Tells Tejasvi Surya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is perhaps the only person who works 100 hours a week, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy told BJP MP Tejasvi Surya during an in-flight exchange.

The Bengaluru South MP and the IT industry icon interacted for nearly two hours on a Mumbai-Bengaluru flight. Calling the conversation "an inspiring masterclass," Mr Surya said they touched on topics ranging from technology and manufacturing to urban governance, youth upskilling, ethics, and leadership.

Sharing a selfie with Mr Murthy on X, Mr Surya wrote, "Had an inspiring conversation with the legendary NRN today on the way back to Bengaluru from Mumbai. NRN pioneered the Indian IT services sector, turning it into a global powerhouse. He created wealth for literally lakhs of middle-class families through Infosys."

"I humorously quipped at the end of our conversation that I'll strive to meet his 70-hour-a-week target," Mr Surya said, referencing Mr Murthy's earlier comments calling for young Indians to adopt a stronger work ethic. "To which he laughed and said, 'The only person I know who probably works 100 hours a week is Prime Minister Modi!'"

Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week suggestion, made first in 2023 and repeated multiple times since then, often resurfaces in conversations around work-life balance and productivity.

Earlier, the veteran entrepreneur said he was "disappointed" with India's shift from a six-day workweek to a five-day workweek in 1986. Mr Murthy also said that India's development required sacrifice, not relaxation.

"When PM Modi is working 100 hours a week, the only way to show our appreciation for what's happening around us is by working just as hard," Mr Murthy said in November 2024. He also talked about post-WWII Germany and Japan, arguing that relentless hard work helped those nations rebuild.

The Infosys founder later remarked, "I have not changed my view. I will take this to my grave."

Infosys itself has in recent months encouraged employees to maintain a "balanced work-life schedule" and has even monitored after-hours work by remote employee.