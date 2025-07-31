3-Time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister OPS Quits BJP Alliance. Why It Matters

The BJP's Tamil Nadu election plans took a hit after three-time ex-Chief Minister O Panneerselvam - from the influential Thevar community - led his AIADMK loyalists out of the national party-led alliance.

OPS was reportedly miffed at being excluded from meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit earlier this week. He was also excluded from the guest list when Home Minister Amit Shah visited.

OPS loyalist Panruti Ramachandran confirmed the withdrawal; pressed on the reason for the break-up Mr Ramachandran, flanked by his boss, told reporters "the reason is widely known".

The ex-Chief Minister's future plans will be announced shortly, Mr Ramachandran said. "... a right alliance to lead the people in the right direction will materialise in the future".

For now, he also said, OPS will travel the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

But OPS' options are limited.

He could ally with the ruling DMK.

There was plenty of buzz after OPS met DMK boss and Chief Minister MK Stalin this morning, but the meeting was played down as a chance encounter during a morning constitutional.

#WATCH | Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam calls on CM M.K. Stalin, in Chennai. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin also present.



(Video: DMK) pic.twitter.com/2P6eGgqRu4 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

However, hours later OPS met Mr Stalin at his residence. Udhayanidhi Stalin, the latter's son and Deputy Chief Minister, was also present. A video shared by the DMK showed them chatting amiably.

Sources told NDTV that OPS had asked after the Chief Minister's health; Mr Stalin was released from a city hospital earlier this week after undergoing a "therapeutic procedure" for "variations in heart rate".

O Panneerselvam with J Jayalalithaa (File).

But an alliance with the DMK could be problematic given OPS is seen as the 'true heir' of AIADMK icon and ex-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Joining hands with her arch-rivals will anger his supporters.

He could contest next year's election solo.

He will almost certainly not win enough seats to form the government, but could win enough, backed by the Thevar voters from the south, to become a 'kingmaker' and secure his own political future.

Or he could patch up with the Bharatiya Janata Party and return to the NDA fold. The BJP and he were allies for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll; this was when the AIADMK itself had split from the national party.

Tamil actor-politician Vijay and his TVK are seen as dark horses for the 2026 election.

Another possibility, and an intriguing one, is that OPS could join actor-politician VIjay and his fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Vijay's fiery electoral debut has seen him castigate the DMK and AIADMK - the Dravidian parties that control the Tamil political landscape - and the BJP, ruling out any alliances.

Either way, why is OPS so significant?

Because, despite being sidelined in state politics over the past few years - the result of a leadership struggle with Edapaddi K Palaniswami that led to his expulsion in July 2022 - Mr Panneerselvam still has a large support base and the trust of a section of the AIADMK's on-ground workers.

A three-time MLA from Bodinayakkanur in Theni district, OPS is a big name among the Thevar, or Mukkulathor, community that accounts for 10-12 per cent of the state's population.

In the 2021 election a majority of the Thevar vote - around 55 per cent - went to the AIADMK. But it was still beaten; the party won only 75 seats (136 in 2016) to the DMK's 159 (up from 98).

AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam (right) and E Palaniswami (File).

A chunk of those - 44 - came from western Tamil Nadu; the shift in the Gounder community vote was critical to these victories. But a sizeable number - 15 - came from the south.

Losing, potentially, OPS' support could dent chances for the BJP (and its on-again allies, the AIADMK) to finally do what it has traditionally struggled to - crack the Tamil voter conundrum.

OPS going it alone will certainly split the Thevar community vote in the south and, possibly, those from other communities that usually vote for the AIADMK.

Ideally the BJP - which has insisted it will stay out of its ally's internal leadership problems - would like to retain the support of the AIADMK as a whole, i.e., OPS and EPS. That, however, may not work out.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.