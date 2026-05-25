No Animal Sacrifice At Public Places On Bakrid: Yogi Adityanath

In view of the upcoming Bakri Eid, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to strengthen vigilance, and said ritual sacrifice of animals would not be permitted in public places on the festive occasion.

Sacrifices are to be performed only at pre-designated sites, and no new practices are to be encouraged, the chief minister said, reiterating that there is a ban on the sacrifice of prohibited animals.

He directed that namaz be offered only at traditional venues, and said under no circumstances should permission be granted to offer prayers by blocking roads.

The chief minister issued the directives during a review of security and administrative matters on Sunday, the government said in a statement.

Adityanath emphasised that a well-planned system for disposal of waste following the ritual sacrifices must be ensured in every district.

Open sale of meat is prohibited, and illegal slaughterhouses must not be allowed to operate. Even within licensed slaughterhouses, the number of animals kept must not exceed the prescribed capacity, he directed.

He instructed officials to maintain heightened vigilance regarding power supply, sanitation, and security arrangements during the festive period.

Flag marches are to be conducted in sensitive areas prior to the festivals, and continuous foot patrolling by police forces must be ensured in the vicinity of religious sites.

Interacting with the district magistrates and police chiefs of sensitive districts -- including Aligarh, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Rampur, and Sambhal -- Adityanath said past incidents should be analysed to identify potential disruptive elements, and preventive action should be initiated against them if necessary.

Directives were also issued to maintain regular dialogue with peace committees at police station, tehsil, and district levels.

While reviewing the preparations for the Ganga Dussehra festival, Adityanath directed officials to ensure cleanliness of ghats, barricading, deployment of ambulances, provision of shade, and parking management across districts including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, and Amroha.

He emphasised that in view of the intense heat, the safety and comfort of devotees must be accorded highest priority.

Additionally, taking a strict stance on road safety and illegal mining, the chief minister directed a campaign against vehicles lacking number plates and constitution of a task force to take strictest action against illegal mining.

He also directed immediate appointments in districts where a chief medical officer is yet to be posted.

Adityanath also directed organising weekly 'chaupals' (community gatherings) at the block level to address various public grievances.

He said these gatherings would facilitate immediate resolution of issues affecting people -- such as revenue-related disputes, domestic violence, extortion, and police complaints that often go unrecorded at the local level.

Further, eligible individuals who are yet to be enroled for government schemes will get access to these benefits through these chaupals.

Adityanath also reviewed the functioning of the Department of AYUSH. He issued directives to take effective measures towards the implementation of the 'AYUSH Health and Wellness Policy-2026' across the state.

He said instead of limiting Uttar Pradesh to a treatment-centric system, it should be developed into a premier wellness destination through integration of AYUSH practices, Yoga, 'Panchakarma', naturopathy, and wellness services.

A model should be devised that integrates AYUSH services with modern management practices, quality standards, and tourism, thereby providing fresh momentum to employment generation and investment alongside healthcare services, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)