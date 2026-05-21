Eid-Ul-Adha 2026: Expected Date, History And Significance Of Bakrid

Eid-Ul-Adha 2026: Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Bakri Eid, one of the most significant festivals in Islam, is expected to be celebrated in India on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Eid ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The exact date may vary by a day in some regions, as Islamic festivals in India are traditionally determined by local moon sightings and announcements from Ruet-e-Hilal committees.

The day is marked by sharing food, exchanging greetings, and offering support to the less fortunate, reflecting the core Islamic values of charity, compassion, and community.

Why Is Eid ul-Adha Celebrated?

Eid ul-Adha commemorates the Quranic story of Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham's) devotion to God. According to Islamic belief, Ibrahim was commanded in a dream to sacrifice his son Ismail as a test of faith. At the final moment, God replaced Ismail with a ram, symbolising divine mercy and obedience.

To honor this sacrifice, Muslims around the world perform Qurbani by sacrificing goats, sheep, cows, or camels. The meat is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the poor. This ensures that the spirit of charity and community remains central to the celebration.

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the most significant festivals in Islam and also coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. In India, markets usually witness a rise in activity ahead of the festival, with families preparing festive meals and gatherings.

How Is Eid ul-Adha Observed?

The day begins with special congregational prayers at mosques and Eidgahs, followed by sermons emphasising compassion, gratitude, and unity. Families dress in new clothes, exchange greetings of 'Eid Mubarak,' and prepare festive dishes like biryani, kebabs, and sheer khurma.

The festival coincides with the conclusion of Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of Islam. For those who are not on the pilgrimage, Eid ul-Adha remains a time to reflect on personal faith, unity, and sacrifice.

Beyond ritual, Eid-ul-Adha is a reminder of selflessness. It calls on people to share their blessings, help those in need, and strengthen bonds across communities.