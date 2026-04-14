QR Codes And WhatsApp Groups: How Noida Protests Were Planned Overnight

The violent protests in Noida over wages on Monday - that have entered their second day - were planned overnight on WhatsApp groups, the probe revealed.

According to the investigation, the protesters were added to WhatsApp groups via QR codes on Sunday late at night, and messages were sent across different labour unions. Officials found multiple such groups on the messaging platform with different names, of which one was named 'Workers' Movement'.

Inflammatory, inciting content and messages were circulated in the groups to intensify the protests, officials said.

The protests - triggered by the Haryana government's decision to hike the minimum pay - quickly snowballed into a day of chaos, with over 40,000 factory workers facing off against security officials, key roads choked with traffic, and heightened security. The demonstrations were triggered by the Haryana government's decision to hike the minimum pay. They took a violent turn when the protesters set vehicles and properties on fire, and threw stones during an altercation with the police in Noida's Phase-2 and Sector 63.

Photo Credit: ANI

While over 300 protesters were arrested under preventive provisions for arson and vandalism by evening, more than 100 others were detained for questioning.

The protests continued today, with factory workers throwing stones at cops in Noida's Sector 80.

"Outsiders" involved, Pak link under probe

Cops said some "outsiders" attempted to incite the unrest in Noida after workers had dispersed peacefully.

"After the labourers dispersed peacefully, a group from outside the district arrived in the areas bordering neighbouring districts. They moved around attempting to incite tension and provoke violence. We have taken some members of this group into custody, and we are identifying the remaining individuals to initiate appropriate action against them," Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar said a possible Pakistani link is under probe in the Noida unrest - in the wake of recent terror-related arrests in the region.

CCTV Shows The Moment Angry Protesters Stormed Into Noida Factory

Calling the protest a "planned conspiracy", the minister said, "The incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting the development and law and order of the state. In recent days, four suspected terrorists have been arrested from Meerut and Noida, whose links were connected to handlers based in Pakistan. In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are seriously investigating the entire matter."

The minister also claimed the unrest could have been aimed at disrupting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme in Muzaffarnagar earlier in the day, alleging that "anti-national forces" were attempting to create instability in the state. "People should not fall prey to any misleading information or provocation and must maintain peace. Chaos and aggressive protests are not a solution to any problem. The government is ready to listen to every concern of the workers," he added.

UP's 21% pay hike

A day after the violent protests, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, announced an interim hike in minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers. It, however, rejected claims that the minimum pay has been raised to Rs 20,000 per month, and employers are not following this direction.

As a part of the interim measure, the rates fixed by the government in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad increased to Rs 13,690 for unskilled workers, Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,868 for skilled workers - effective April 1.

According to the state government, the process of revising the minimum wage is underway at the national level under the Labour Codes.