CCTV Shows The Moment Angry Protesters Stormed Into Noida Factory

New CCTV footage has surfaced showing angry protesters storming into a factory in Noida during demonstrations to demand higher wages and better working conditions on Monday.

The footage showed about hundreds of protesters breaking open the gate of the factory near Sector 63, entering the premises, and creating chaos.

They then also broke the CCTV that was installed inside the factory.

Noida factory CCTV under scanner as police probe 'outsider' angle



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It was not immediately clear if they worked at the factory.

The police said around 40,000 to 45,000 workers from various sectors gathered at over 80 locations in the city near Delhi on Monday morning, choking the key roads.

The protest - triggered by the Haryana government's decision to hike the minimum pay - turned violent when some workers set multiple vehicles and buildings on fire and clashed with the police.

Photo Credit: ANI

Photo Credit: ANI

Based on various CCTV videos, the police are identifying those involved in the violence.

Meanwhile, fresh protests erupted in Noida on Tuesday morning.

Over 300 Noida Protesters Arrested

By evening, more than 300 protesters in Noida were arrested under preventive provisions for arson and vandalism, while 100 others were detained.

Seven cases have been registered across various police stations within the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, and "several anti-social elements" have been taken into custody following the unrest, police said.

Photo Credit: ANI

"After the labourers dispersed peacefully, a group from outside the district arrived in the areas bordering neighbouring districts. They moved around attempting to incite tension and provoke violence. We have taken some members of this group into custody, and we are identifying the remaining individuals to initiate appropriate action against them," Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh told reporters on Monday night.

The protests were planned overnight on WhatsApp groups, the police said.

According to the investigation, the protesters were added to WhatsApp groups via QR codes late Sunday night, and messages were sent across different labour unions.

The police found multiple such groups on the messaging platform with different names, of which one was named 'Workers' Movement'.

Inflammatory, inciting content and messages were circulated in the groups to intensify the protests, the police said.

Pak Link Angle Under Probe

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar termed the violence a "well-planned conspiracy" and said a possible Pakistan link was also being probed in the wake of recent terror-related arrests in the region.

The incident appears to have been carried out with the "intention of disrupting the development and law and order of the state", he said.

"In recent days, four suspected terrorists have been arrested from Meerut and Noida, whose links were connected to handlers based in Pakistan. In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are seriously investigating the entire matter," Rajbhar said.

Photo Credit: ANI

He appealed to workers to maintain peace and not fall prey to provocation or misinformation.

"They should not fall prey to any misleading information or provocation and must maintain peace. Chaos and aggressive protests are not a solution to any problem. The government is ready to listen to every concern of the workers," Rajbhar said.

21% Pay Hike Amid Noida Workers' Protest

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has announced an interim hike in minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers amid workers' protests in Noida.

As part of the interim measure, the state government has raised the minimum wage of unskilled workers across the state by up to 21 per cent with effect from April 1. Unskilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad will see a 21 per cent jump in their wages; those in cities with municipalities have a 15 per cent hike, and the remaining have a 9 per cent hike.

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Unskilled workers in Uttar Pradesh currently have a minimum pay of Rs 11,313 per month. For those working in Noida and Ghaziabad, this has been hiked to Rs 13,690, while those working in areas with municipalities will get Rs 13,006 per month, and those in other parts of the state will receive Rs 12,356.

The minimum wage for semi-skilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad has been hiked from Rs 12,445 per month to Rs 15,059. For skilled workers, this has been hiked from Rs 13,940 to Rs 16,668 per month.

The state government, however, has rejected claims that the minimum pay has been raised to Rs 20,000 per month, and employers are not following this direction.

The protests began after the Haryana government announced a 35 per cent hike in the minimum wage for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers.