Bird Flu Outbreak In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur Leads To Culling Of Over 22,000 Poultry

Panic gripped the Koni area of Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh after approximately 4,744 chickens died suddenly at a state-run poultry farm, with laboratory tests confirming the cause as Bird Flu (Avian Influenza). The outbreak has triggered an urgent multi-departmental response to prevent the virus from spreading to other farms or humans. The government poultry farm in Koni housed a total of 5,037 chickens. Speaking to IANS, Dr G.S. Tanwar, Joint Director of the Veterinary Department, said, "Between March 19 and March 24, a large number of birds began dying mysteriously. On Monday, the Veterinary Department collected samples from the died chickens and rushed them to laboratories in Bhopal and Pune for testing. By late Tuesday night, the results confirmed the presence of the highly contagious avian influenza virus."

"We have taken immediate action and buried 22,808 hatchlings and other birds. Also, 80 quintals of feedstock and plastic utensils have been buried. Now we are sanitising steel and iron material to contain the disease," he added.

Samples of all workers inside the government owned poultry form have been tested and confirmed negative so far, the officer further said.

The administration has declared a one-kilometre radius around the farm as an Infected Zone and a 10-kilometre radius as a Surveillance Zone. Strict protocols are now in place. All remaining chickens, feed, and eggs in the Infected Zone have been culled and safely disposed of using scientific methods.

A complete ban has been imposed on the movement of poultry, eggs, and related materials from the zone. The Animal Husbandry Department will provide compensation to affected owners. A 'munadi', the traditional way of public announcement, has been initiated across the area, warning people not to sell their birds and instructing them to keep them indoors.

The administration has also restricted the sale of meat within a 1-10 km radius. "No bird can be transported in the area, nor will any bird (chicken) be allowed to enter the 10 km radius. People have been urged to immediately report in case they observe high mortality of birds in private possession, like poultry farms," the officer said.

The district administration has restricted movement in the containment zone, ordered intensive sampling and scientific culling, ensured safe disposal of infected material, and heightened vigilance in surrounding areas.

The Health Department has been asked to monitor the health of local residents and conduct necessary check-ups, while the Animal Husbandry Department will inspect all nearby poultry farms and enforce movement restrictions.

Officials have appealed to the public to remain calm but vigilant. They urged poultry farmers to report any unusual deaths of birds immediately and to strictly follow biosecurity guidelines. The farm will be sealed once the culling operation is complete.

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