Delhi Hospitals See Surge In Burn Cases: Doctor's Advice On Keeping Kids Safe Post-Diwali

Each year, the days following Diwali see a rise in cases of burns and respiratory ailments among children. This year, hospitals across Delhi reported over 300 burn injuries during the festival, according to reports from major government and private facilities. Despite repeated awareness campaigns, the aftermath of celebrations continues to bring preventable injuries and infections that can leave lasting consequences.

Children are particularly vulnerable to post-festive health issues because of their natural curiosity and limited understanding of danger. Burn injuries from diyas, candles, and leftover firecrackers are common. Equally concerning are respiratory infections triggered by the sharp increase in air pollution levels after Diwali, especially in cities like Delhi-NCR. The toxic air not only aggravates asthma but also leads to new cases of bronchitis, allergies, and viral respiratory infections in young children.

Adult vigilance plays a crucial role in preventing such incidents. Children should always be kept at a safe distance from any residual firecrackers or burnt materials. Even seemingly harmless sparklers can cause deep burns when handled carelessly. Parents must ensure that children do not pick up unexploded crackers found on roads the next morning, as these can reignite on contact. Keeping a bucket of water or sand nearby while lighting diyas or candles remains a simple but effective preventive step.

Appropriate clothing can also minimize harm. Well-fitted cotton garments are recommended during and after the festivities. Synthetic fabrics tend to catch fire easily and should be strictly avoided. Covering arms and legs not only provides protection from burns but also helps reduce exposure to mosquito bites, which are still a health concern in many parts of the country.

Having a basic first aid kit accessible at home is essential. In the event of minor burns, immediate first aid with cool running water can help prevent the injury from deepening. Parents should refrain from applying toothpaste, butter, or traditional remedies, as these can worsen the wound. Any burn that leads to blistering, charring, or covers a significant portion of the skin should be promptly assessed by a medical professional.

In addition to burns, food-related infections are another concern during this period. Leftovers and sweets stored in open conditions can harbor bacteria and fungi, leading to gastrointestinal discomfort. Children with known allergies should be kept away from foods containing nuts, artificial colors, or preservatives commonly used in festive treats.

Noise and air pollution after Diwali also tend to disturb infants and children with sensory sensitivities. Parents can help by keeping windows closed, using air purifiers, and creating a quiet indoor environment. Encouraging calm indoor activities such as storytelling, drawing, or helping with simple household decorations can keep children engaged while avoiding exposure to harmful pollutants.

The festive season should bring joy and togetherness, not emergency visits to hospitals. A little care, supervision, and preparedness can go a long way in ensuring that the celebrations end on a safe and healthy note for every child.

(By Dr Ankit Prasad, Senior Consultant - Pediatrics, Fortis Hospital Noida)

