Exclusive: How Rohit Arya Was Shot By Cops During Mumbai Hostage Crisis

A man who kept 19 people including 17 children hostage in a Mumbai studio on Thursday was shot dead by a policeman just as the gunman was about to aim at one of the hostages, sources said.

The accused, Rohit Arya, invited all of them to the studio under the pretext of an audition for a web series before he announced his intention. He was armed with an airgun. The hostage crisis that unfolded in Powai lasted three hours.

Many praised Assistant Sub-Inspector Amol Waghmare, whose brave and timely action ended the hostage situation involving children between 10 and 12 years old. He has been called the "Hero of Powai" for risking his life to save the children.

The police in Powai received information at 1.45 pm that a man had lured children to a studio and held them hostage. Arya, armed with an airgun that can be lethal if shot at soft tissue from close range, had installed sensors on the studio's windows to detect anyone who may try to launch a rescue.

The police managed to enter the building from the backdoor. Once inside, they checked the place for the best possible entry, and quietly made their way to the washroom connected to the studio, sources told NDTV.

Arya tried to aim at one of the hostages in a bid to pull the trigger. Then Amol Waghmare instinctively opened fire at Arya to save the children, sources said. Arya collapsed after he took a bullet to the chest. He died later.

Apart from the airgun, the police also recovered some chemicals from the studio, but gave no more details. All the 19 people including two adults were rescued safely.

In a video released before the police action, Arya explained his motive, claiming he made a plan to hold the children hostage instead of dying by suicide.

The police said they tried to negotiate with him, but as the talks made no headway, the police team decided to make a move.