"Largest Gift To Mumbaikars": Eknath Shinde Announces 295-Acre Central Park

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said a world-class 'Central Park' will be developed over a total area of 295 acres, combining the open land of Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Coastal Road.

Additionally, a 10 lakh square feet world-class underground environment-friendly sports complex will be developed beneath the Central Park that will host international-level sports facilities along with traditional Indian sports such as Kho-Kho and Kabaddi, the deputy CM said.

The proposed master plan of Central Park was presented to Shinde during the day by Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

Although it was known that such a park will be built in the city, the timing held significance as it was announced minutes before the State Election Commission announced polls to 29 civic bodies, including Mumbai, bringing into force the model code of conduct.

"This will be the largest gift ever given to Mumbaikars. There will be no concrete construction on the surface of this park. The Central Park will be directly connected to the Coastal Road through an underground passage. No harm will be caused to the racecourse or its historic heritage," Shinde said.

Visitors will be able to watch horse racing while walking inside the park. Except for walking paths, there will be no construction on the surface, he said, adding the entire area will remain a green park.

For smooth traffic management, the Central Park will be connected to the Coastal Road via a 1,200-meter-long underground tunnel, for which a Rs 550 crore tender has been issued. The entire project has been designed by architect Hafeez Contractor, Shinde said.

This underground connectivity will help manage crowds visiting the Central Park and sports complex. The Coastal Road parking facility will accommodate 1,200 cars and 100 buses, he said.

The DCM said the project will create a 300-acre oxygen park, helping reduce air pollution in Mumbai.

He also said all road concretisation work in Mumbai will be completed by May. Sewage treatment projects will be completed by December 6, 2026, be added.

He emphasized that the Mahayuti government has fulfilled all promises made.

