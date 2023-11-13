Several Cases Of Burn Injuries Reported At Delhi Hospitals On Diwali Day

AIIMS received 31 cases of burns in its emergency department during festivities

Several hospitals in the national capital reported cases of burn injuries, largely caused by firecrackers, on the day of Diwali. The festival was celebrated on Sunday.

While the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, which has the largest burn unit in the country, received 89 burn cases on Sunday, the Delhi government's largest facility, LNJP Hospital, had 11 such cases, according to doctors.

Of the 11 persons, who were brought to the emergency department on Diwali, one had a serious injury in the hand, a senior doctor at the LNJP Hospital said. Most of these patients are male, the doctor said, adding that all the 11 persons suffered burns due to firecrackers.

Bursting of firecrackers is prohibited in Delhi, yet violations were reported from many parts of the city, especially on the night of Diwali. This also added to air pollution.

At the Safdarjung Hospital, of the 89 cases, 77 patients had suffered minor burns and were treated through OPD, while 12 patients with major burns (more than 25 per cent) were admitted, Dr Shalabh Kumar, head of department of burns and plastic surgery at the hospital, said.

Seventy-one cases of burns were caused by firecrackers and 18 from 'diyas' (earthen lamps), he said.

Of the 89 patients at the Safdarjung Hospital, 83 were from Delhi, doctors said, adding that 22 were children below 12 years.

A total 18 patients had to be operated on, they said. On November 11, the hospital had received 11 cases of burns.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here received 31 cases of burns in its emergency department during festivities on Saturday and Sunday, of which 21 were firecracker-related burn cases, doctors said.

Six needed ICU admissions, one-bed ward admission while 14 others were discharged after OPD checkups from 8 am on November 11 to 8 am on November 13, they said. Besides, there were two electricity-related burn cases -- caused during Diwali decoration -- admitted to the ICU.

Also, 42 cases of eye injuries were reported at the RP Centre at AIIMS, said Dr Rima Dada, professor in charge of the media cell at the Centre-run hospital.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)