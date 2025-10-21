Delhi Hospitals Report Dozens Of Burn Injury Cases After Diwali

Hospitals across the national capital reported a surge in burn injuries after Diwali celebrations on Tuesday, with dozens of patients admitted due to firecracker-related accidents.

According to data from the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Burns Surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a total of 60 burn cases were recorded between October 19 and October 21, with 33 incidents reported on Diwali night alone.

Most of the patients were aged between 10 and 40 years of age.

Among the total cases, 29 patients had to be hospitalised, including 10 patients being admitted to the ICU. Additionally, 11 cases involved life- or limb-threatening injuries.

At least 48 cases of firecracker-related accidents were reported, including cases of hand injuries, with 13 leading to partial or complete loss of fingers or limbs. Eye injuries were reported in 16 patients, including three with bilateral damage.

However, no deaths were recorded during the monitoring period.

At Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, similar trends were observed.



At least 10 patients were admitted for burn injuries on Diwali, while 68 others visited the outpatient department with minor burns and related complaints.

"Yesterday, several patients were admitted with burn injuries due to cracker bursting," said Dr Pulin Gupta, Director of Medicine at RML, adding that one patient remained in critical condition, and two are being treated at the ICU.

The oldest patient treated was 52 years old, while the youngest was just 1 year and 6 months, Dr Gupta said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 269 emergency calls on Diwali night, marking a nearly 15 per cent decline from last year's figure of 318, an official said, news agency PTI reported.

Last year, on Diwali night, the city had witnessed 318 fire-related emergency calls -- the highest since 2011.