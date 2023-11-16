The Bollywood Festive Fashion Game Was High, Higher, Highest This Diwali 2023

Diwali fashion in Bollywood was lit for the season

Bollywood was gripped with the fun and fervour of Diwali. While some made heads turn in stunning sarees, others nailed the lehenga look and how. Now that the festival of lights is over but the festive season still reigning, here's our inspiration to look our ethnic best from the diva themselves. It always shines bright in Tinsel Town. With Bollywood stars around, there's no reason not to. If you have a party to attend and looking like the diva is non-negotiable, turn to this list of some of the best-dressed celebs of the season to add to your lookbook.

1. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan lived up to the festive colour mood board in a beautiful yellow lehenga. It featured floral sequins and tassels.

2. Katrina Kaif

“Love and light” is what Katrina Kaif's Diwali was all about. It was also the crux of her festive outfit of the day in a yellow lehenga. The delicate silver embroidery along the drape and plunging neckline blouse added a feminine touch to the festive staple.

3. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani glowed in a velvet mustard-yellow velvet lehenga, boasting intricate embroidery. The multi-coloured boho patterns at the bottoms added a chic factor.

4. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday added a subtle softness to her Barbiecore ensemble in a dust pink sequinned saree draped modishly. The strapless blouse and intricate mirror work on the six-yard wonder made her dazzle like a star.

5. Mira Rajput

All Bollywood celebrities seemed to tap into the yellow girl energy this Diwali. Mira Rajput was a sight for the sore eyes in a gorgeous yellow lehenga-choli. The bejewelled-sparkly blouse and pleated skirt were simply spot-on.

6. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon said no to crackers but then went against her words soon after. She didn't add to the pollution menace but she surely dressed up like one in a dark backless lehenga for the fireworks.

7. Alia Bhatt

She was a vision in red — no doubts about that. Alia nailed the satin red lehenga avatar and matched the aesthetics with a sweetheart-shaped blouse. A sequinned dupatta levelled up her ethnic A-game wonderfully.

8. Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan channelled her inner golden girl in a Falguni Shane Peacock champagne gold saree, heavily embellished with golden accents and illuminated along the festive season.

9. Shilpa Shetty

Touching the high notes of fashion, Shilpa Shetty weaved ethnic brilliance with chic splendour in a velvet red ensemble. Her marvellous OOTD came with a plunging neckline asymmetrical blouse with golden embroidery. The similar shaded bodycon skirt fit her like a glove.

Bollywood celebs made an indelible mark with their sartorial sensibilities this Diwali and so can you for the festivities ahead.

