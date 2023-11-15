Katrina Kaif's Flowy Yellow Lehenga Illuminated Just Like A Diwali Diya

Katrina Kaif's yellow lehenga is effortlessly chic for the festive season

As the city glistened under Diwali's twinkling stars, also shined under the festive night was Katrina Kaif in a flowing yellow lehenga from Devnaagri. Katrina's choice of attire was as fluid as her versatility on screen. The yellow lehenga, quite like the illuminating diyas of the season was lit in its effortless glow. The silhouette was a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary, befitting of the actress and her fashion sensibilities. Draped elegantly over one shoulder, one can see the silver embroidered borders of the blouse and the dupatta that instantly transforms her into a festive delight. The modern lehenga also gets its contemporary touch with the cutout blouse that doubles the festive vibes with a deep plunging neckline too. Golden jhumkas add a bonus glittery touch to her Diwali celebrations. She ditched her usual straight long locks for a messy updo with wavy face-framing strands and makeup topped with golden sheen, eyeliner and mascara.

Also Read: From Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani To Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Couples Who Won In White

The festive season without a saree is barely a festive season at all. Katrina Kaif exudes the personality of a bouquet of flowers that double the floral vibe with the perfect saree. For Diwali celebrations at home with her family, the star was draped in a white Sabyasachi saree with large red floral patterns on it. We'd easily mistake Diwali for spring thanks to the very wonderful Katrina Kaif.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Brightens Diwali Festivities In A Gold Drenched Saree With Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif does not shy away from showing her loyalty to her favourite designer, Sabyasachi, especially for festivities. The designer responsible for her wedding lehengas was also credited for this splendid multicolour deep autumnal lehenga that she wore on a recently held Diwali bash. It is proof that whether it's spring or autumnal floral vibes for Diwali, she has just the outfit to transport us to the reason for the season.

Katrina Kaif's festive vibes are sweet, simple and totally stylish.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Sparkles Subtly In A Brown And Gold Sabyasachi Lehenga At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party