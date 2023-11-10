Katrina Kaif Brightens Diwali Festivities In A Gold Drenched Saree With Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif brightens the Diwali festivities in a gold drenched saree

Katrina Kaif will soon be seen with Salman Khan in their upcoming movie Tiger3. While the movie is scheduled to be released on 12th November 2023, their recent ethnic avatar caught many eyeballs instantly. Katrina donned a glistening gold saree and looked like an epitome of grace and elegance. The sheer drape featured lacework at the borders with sparkly sequined details glimmering and adding sparkle to the festivities of the season. She teamed the saree with a short-sleeved embellished blouse in the same shade of gold. A pair of traditional gold chandbali earrings and a golden bracelet were the only accessories the actress adorned her ethnic style with. She kept her makeup minimal and opted for a dash of kohl in the eyes, shimmery eyelids, rosy blush, and a nude lip tint.

Katrina Kaif's ethnic fashion has always been our absolute favourites. For the recent Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party, Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a Sabyasachilehenga set. The outfit consisted of a full-sleeved blouse in a brown palette with gold threadwork at the neckline, adding glam to the look. She paired it with a multocoloured kali lehenga showcasing pastel shades of lilac, beige, pink, and green with delicate floral patterns. She also carried a sheer dupatta in brown to go with the look. Traditional earrings and minimal festive glam accompanied Katrina's festive look.

For Karwa Chauth celebrations this year, Katrina Kaif picked a festive red saree from desigthe ner label Sabyasachi with gold zari work throughout. The sheer drape had gold zari work and looked festive-perfect. Katrina teamed it with a short-sleeved blouse featuring zari-work embroidery and accessorised the look with a delicate mangalsutra, statement ring, and studded bracelet. Her minimal makeup glow was completed with sindoor.

Katrina Kaif's knows just how to add her own brand of style and fervour to ethnic fashion, no doubt.

