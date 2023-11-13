From Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani To Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Couples Who Won In White

These Bollywood Couples Twin And Win This Diwali 2023 In Gorgeous Ethnics

Bollywood festive style is all about elaborate Diwali parties, glamour, glitz, and fashion on point. It's one occasion that fashion enthusiasts wait for throughout the year to get inspiration from the celebrity looks during the festive season This year was no different when the Bollywood celebrities raised the glam bar higher. It was about the twinning moments of Bollywood celebrity couples that won our hearts. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple and looked radiant as they twinned in white outfits. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twinned in white this festive season, while Karishma Tanna twinned in golden with her husband Varun Bangera. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in their blush pink outfits.

Sidharth Malhotra wore a full-sleeved white kurta with embroidery and teamed it with a pair of white salwar. Kiara looked stunning in an all-white sharara set. She wore a sleeveless kurta with sharara bottoms and carried a sheer dupatta with the look. She accessorised the look with statement earrings and kept her makeup minimal and chic. A dash of kohl in the eyes, rosy cheek tint, and nude lip colour were all that Kiara needed to complement her ethnic look. The couple radiated festive glam.

Katrina Kaif's floral saree featured beautiful vibrant prints in shades of red, green, yellow, and more on the base of white. Her sleeveless blouse matched the drape. Katrina kept her makeup minimal with a dash of kohl in the eyes, a bindi, and wore no accessories. Vicky Kaushal twinned with Katrina in an all-white chikankarikurta set. The couple looked stylish and exuded festive charm to perfection.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's colour palette for the season was white too. While Alia adorned a heavy work kurta set with a salwar and sheer dupatta in lilac, Ranbir opted for a full-sleeved bandhgala and ivory bottoms.

Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera twinned in glittery golden outfits. Karishma looked breathtaking in a ruffled gold saree from Falguni Shane Peacock. The sequined saree featured delicate work and ruffles at the borders. Varun wore a heavy work mirror kurta in white with gold and a pair of ivory bottoms.

These celebrity couples have convinced us that twinning is the winning way forward for festive fashion.