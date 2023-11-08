Katrina Kaif Sparkles Subtly In A Brown And Gold Sabyasachi Lehenga At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party

Katrina Kaif Sparkles Subtly In A Brown And Gold Sabyasachi Lehenga

This is the season to sparkle the brightest and you don't need to tell Bollywood celebrities that twice. With Diwali parties practically every other night, that's enough reason for them to step out in their glittering best. While most are selecting sequin drapes and bling-laded suits, some are choosing to celebrate festive fashion in a more subtle way. Katrina Kaif falls in the latter category. The Bollywood star attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in Mumbai last night, which saw the likes of Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Anil Kapoor and many more celebrities on the guest list. Katrina however, stood out from the crowd with her muted take on seasonal style.

Katrina Kaif in the city

The actress-slash-entrepreneur chose a brown toned lehenga with gold detailing from Sabyasachi. Katrina's look comprised of a long sleeve chocolate brown blouse with heavy gold thread embroidery over the neckline, which served the purpose of a necklace. The skirt featured floral prints in earthy hues of navy blue and plum with a broad border that showcased multi-paneled designs in rich hues. Katrina draped a sheer dupatta over her shoulder and her arm, which had a gold border and circular details that matched the ethnic ensemble. Gold dangling earrings and bangles completed the ethnic look.

Katrina Kaif in the city

Keeping her makeup look in sync, the star wore her jet black tresses parted down the middle and tucked behind her ears. Nude toned in entirety, she wore smoked out brown eye makeup with rosy cheeks and a neutral lip to round it off.

Subtle on the shine quotient but still charming as ever, Katrina Kaif has set the bar higher for understated ethnic style for Diwali 2023.

