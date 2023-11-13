Suhana Khan's Golden Diwali 2023 Saree Is The Festive Fashion Version Of An Ace Trail

Suhana Khan's festive style as sparkly as Diwali itself

The shining spark of Diwali season this year was none other than Suhana Khan. Keeping in theme with her love for a gorgeous golden saree that illuminates the night sky every year, it was a gorgeous sheer Falguni Shane Peacock pick this time. It was an obvious favourite collaboration for this young fashionista after being her festive fashion support since we can imagine the designer's linear sequinned silhouette that strategically contours the female physique making its way into her festive wardrobe yet again. The champagne gold pre-drape saree, quite like Suhana Khan herself, is what every modern-day fashionista looks out for that fits the prerequisite of being contemporary and traditional in equal measures. She pairs her saree with a plunging short-sleeved blouse. Even when a festive occasion permits you to take fashion risks, Suhana Khan remains rooted in her beliefs. A lover of bling she may be every once in a while, but the act of balancing is an art she knows how to play well into this sparkly season. With just her saree doing all the talking, large diamond solitaire stud earrings and nothing at all make for an understated bling addition to her otherwise very glitzy outfit. Her soft wavy hairstyle and just a little metallic taupe on the eyes to top it all make this festive outfit of the year an instant winner without a doubt.

Suhana Khan's dressing for the festive season also comes with a sense of maturity far beyond her age and experience. Perhaps, being born into Bollywood royalty has that effect. It comes as no surprise that when this new debutant-to-be picks a golden saree from Falguni Shane Peacock's collection for the festivities, she looks nothing short of royalty herself.

Even in her love for minimal styling, she never skips a moment to shine. Who better than Manish Malhotra and his signature designs to lend a little sparkle? It only takes one golden saree as evident in Suhana Khan's case to take her from femme to firecracker in a minute.

Suhana Khan's golden sarees put the fest in festive.

