Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And The The Archies Were Co-Ordinated And Chic At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And The The Archies Were Co-Ordinated And Chic

The Gen Z clan of Bollywood has been taking over the fashion sphere with their undeniably striking sartorial choices. Manish Malhotra's Diwali party saw The Archies gang putting their best ethnic fashion choices forward. The cast of Netflix's The Archies lit up the fashion scene at the Diwali party in fabulously coordinated styles. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda gave Diwali style a new spin with their traditional style. Suhana, Khushi and Dot twinned in a beautiful combination of gold and reds that gave us ultimate festive vibes. Suhana wore a red embroidered lehenga with a golden halterneck blouse while Khushi and Dot paired stunning plunging golden blouses with maroon lehengas, Khushi's being a rich velvet one. They all got the festive glam up with their makeup looks that were a perfect balance of shine and subtle.

Also Read: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And The Archies Cast Upped Their Casual Gen Z Fashion Game

On the other hand, the boys contrasted fabulously in hues of black, white and gold. They opted for sherwanis that looked nothing short of stunning. The embroidered and embellished work on the silhouettes made it a total Diwali-approved style.

This was not the first time that they have made an appearance together in style. Previously, to announce the release date of the movie, The Archies cast worked casuals ever-so-fabulously. With hues of grey, white and denim, they all nailed their fashion game like never before.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor Is All About The Bling This Season In A Black Glitzy Off-Shoulder Number

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor along with The Archies gang nailed their Diwali style this festive season.