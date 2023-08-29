Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And The Archies Cast Upped Their Casual Gen Z Fashion Game

The cast looks uber cool

Unless you have been completely unplugged from the buzzing world of internet, you know that The Archies is slated to release on December 7. The cast of the Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film took to the streets of Mumbai to make the announcement. While we are excited to see this Indian version of Riverdale, what we couldn't miss amidst the adrenaline rush was the uber-cool style of the Gen-Z cast. While fans are brimming with anticipation about the cast's on-screen style, the off-duty street style was just the teaser we all needed.

Give Suhana any style and she will make a statement out of it. She did the same with the basic grey hue as she looked stunning in a grey crop top paired with cool denims.

Khushi Kapoor's creatively created feed is a lesson in styling. In the video as well, she was seen keeping up with her cool aesthetic in a baggy look. She teamed up a loose-fit sweatshirt with white bottoms to give the casual style an upgrade.

Next up it was Aditi Saigal who caught our attention. She goes by her stage name Dot. The actress was seen wearing a red and white knitted crop top paired with jeans and a jacket.

Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda looked dapper too as they were on top of their fashion game. They donned edgy casuals consisting of cool T-shirts and shirts and relaxed bottoms.

With this teaser it's clear that The Archies cast has incredible style sensibilities and we're all set for more.