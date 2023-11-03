Khushi Kapoor Is All About The Bling This Season In A Black Glitzy Off-Shoulder Number

Khushi Is All About The Bling This Season In A Glitzy Off-Shoulder Number

With her quintessential Gen-Z charm, Khushi Kapoor has redefined modern aesthetics like never before. Her persona has a very subtle retro charm that she never misses bringing along whenever she makes a statement. Recently, it was just another occasion for Khushi Kapoor to bring her best glam forward. Keeping up with her fashion maven status, the diva aced black in the most glamorous way. She soaked in the festive spirit with the best of glitz. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri gave us a sneak peek of Khushi's look from last night and we are in awe. From the house of Self Portrait, she picked a stunning black fit that came with a semi-sheer silhouette. The off-shoulder neckline was truly a delight that went well with her sleek diamond neckpiece. What truly stole the show were the minute yet appealing embellishment all over the dress. She did shine bright like a diamond for sure.

Also Read: Fairytales Are Made Of Blush Pink Dresses And A Very Pretty Khushi Kapoor In It

Well, that's not all. Her beauty choices have been as inspiring as ever. From her retro hairdos to the on-the-top trend makeup, Khushi has aced it all and once again, she was at it with her minimal girl aesthetic. She paired a minimal glammed-up base with glossy-tinted lips. The subtly done smokey eyes were the cherry on top. Her soft curled tresses gave redefined retro vibes which once again proved that her beauty game is no joke.

Also Read: It's Not Au Revoir Yet When Khushi Kapoor's French Holiday Takes On More Stylish Turns

Trust Khushi Kapoor to serve you the right kind of inspiration for the party season.