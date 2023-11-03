Suhana Khan's Pink Strapless Gown For SRK's Birthday Bash Is A Glitter Party Summed In A Dress

Suhana Khan takes the glittery route for her father Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash

Suhana Khan is a month away from her big Bollywood debut but as far as her fashion choices are concerned, her style headlines the daily fashion report almost regularly. Although her usual minimal chic goodness often make the cut, her father Shah Rukh Khan's grand birthday bash demanded a different vibe for the party. It is the King of Bollywood's birthday after all. It was going to be a sparkly night and a dress fit for the night seemed only but obvious. This princess glittered and she glittered in pretty pink in a strapless form-fitting gown keeping in theme her personal favourite of clean silhouettes and interesting accentuated necklines. You can be doused in glitter and still find the lack of sparkle. That is not a problem for Suhana Khan though who may keep her bodycon dresses close, but her diamonds closer. She paired her outfit with a diamond drop necklace and large solitaire earrings fit for playing princess for the night. Even though she switched up her usuals for a glitzy party pick, she remained loyal to her signature hairstyle and makeup with her effortless blowout and minimal glowing complexion.

Some classics however can't be replaced even for stylista like Suhana Khan. A black bodycon dress, an otherwise favourite of this young star, took the backseat for a black strapless textured corset and a form-fitting black skirt grazingly high slit on the side at the recently held Jio World Plaza launch in Mumbai. A favourite with a twist and a winner in our eyes.

In the recent past, we've noticed that it only often takes one strapless gown to paint the town red for Suhana Khan. It was only recently enough when it happened at the launch of the NMACC in Mumbai when her structured Antithesis gown with mesh panels sealed the deal to dramatic effect.

In this "Princess Diaries," Suhana Khan sure looks fitting for a modern-day Bollwood princess with her strapless gown choices.

