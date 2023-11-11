Kriti Sanon's Blue Lehenga Is Certified Magic And Her Backless Blouse Has A Role To Play In It

Kriti Sanon's blue lehenga is pure festive magic

Heavy on fashion and maximum on grace, Kriti Sanon surely knows how to get decked up for every occasion. With the festive fever at its peak, celebrities are putting their best fashion foot forward. Kriti has hopped onto the trend as well. At Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash, the actress weaved boho-chic charm in a blue lehenga-choli set. Intricately embroidered with golden accents, her blouse featured corseted detailing with dramatic cutouts at the back. Dori ties hanging from behind on the form-fitting top added an extra layer of allure. The pleated high-waist skirt featured striking glitters and sequins. Silver oxidised jewellery matched her aesthetics well, while smokey, kohl-laden eyes with a nude lip tint rounded off her makeup. A tiny black bindi and neatly secured hair bun provided the finishing touches to Kriti's ensemble.

Our eyes are all on Kriti Sanon's traditional diaries. After all, they serve the perfect fusion of elegance and modernity. At Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, she arrived draped in a blue saree. The six-yard wonder was adorned with sequins, silvery glitters and exquisite mirror work. Kriti paired her dazzling ensemble with a halter-neck blouse, studded with distinct blue jewels. She took the minimal route in terms of accessories and styled her OOTD with diamond stud earrings and statement rings.

During the promotions of Adipurush, Kriti Sanon made a stellar ethnic choice. She picked out a gorgeous brown-shaded drape designed by Arpita Mehta. Featuring golden patti borders and shimmery detailing, the saree made Kriti look like a regal lady. A similar brown-shaded backless blouse complimented her attire well. Nude lips, mascara-coated eyelashes, and subtly contoured cheeks completed Kriti's saree avatar.

Kriti Sanon's style rulebook is something we wish we had.

